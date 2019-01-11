Will Skip Bayless stick with his early season Saints pick despite Nick Foles’ magical run?
- Drew Brees
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless has a hard decision to make after picking Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints before the season. Nick Foles magical run with the Philadelphia Eagles has Skip conflicted.
