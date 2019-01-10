Chris Broussard has praise for Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers’ performance without LeBron James
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear him heap praise on Kyle Kuzma and the team during LeBron James' absence and he also explains why Luke Walton's job should not be in jeopardy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618