Shannon Sharpe on Josh Hart’s remarks: The Lakers are average to below average without LeBron
Video Details
Hear Shannon Sharpe respond to Josh Hart's comments saying the Los Angeles Lakers are a good team without LeBron James and/or Rajon Rondo.
