Skip Bayless was not impressed with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in the Lakers’ win over the Mavericks
Video Details
- Brandon Ingram
- Brandon Ingram
- Dallas Mavericks
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless discusses the Los Angeles Lakers 107-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Hear why he thinks this game was more of an indictment on Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram who both had what Skip called a 'pathetic no-show' against the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618