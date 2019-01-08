Skip Bayless was not impressed with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in the Lakers’ win over the Mavericks

Skip Bayless discusses the Los Angeles Lakers 107-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Hear why he thinks this game was more of an indictment on Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram who both had what Skip called a 'pathetic no-show' against the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before.

