Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Matt LaFleur being selected as the Packers’ new head coach
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe examine the Green Bay Packers decision to hire Matt LaFleur as the new head coach.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618