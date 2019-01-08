Joel Klatt thinks Clemson may have started preparing for Alabama before facing Notre Dame
Video Details
Joel Klatt analyzes how Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers could have so thoroughly out coached Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618