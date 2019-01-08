Skip Bayless puts blame on Nick Saban for Alabama’s defensive collapse in the National Championship
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks the College Football Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers. Hear why he puts onus on Nick Saban for the team's defensive performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618