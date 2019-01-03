Chris Broussard says Paul George proved he would be a perfect No. 2 for LeBron after beating Lakers
Chris Broussard explains how Paul George demonstrated he would be an excellent compliment for LeBron James after leading the Oklahoma CIty Thunder to a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard also analyzes what Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the young Lakers must do in LeBron's absence.
14618