Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard deserves to be booed right out of the building tonight in San Antonio
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his take on Kahwi Leonard before the star forward makes his return to San Antonio as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618