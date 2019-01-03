Shannon Sharpe ‘slightly’ trusts Philip Rivers over Lamar Jackson in Chargers-Ravens playoff game
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFL
- Philip Rivers
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he believes Philip Rivers will show up in more clutch passing situations than Lamar Jackson during the Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens playoff game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618