Chris Broussard thinks LeBron’s injury is the Lakers’ chance to examine young players
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Hear why he thinks that LeBron James' injury actually comes at the right time in the season as the young players will face sub .500 teams for a few games.
