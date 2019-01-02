Skip Bayless believes Nick Foles’ presence has turned the Eagles back into a Super Bowl contender
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NFL on today's show. Hear Skip explain why he fears the Philadelphia Eagles when Nick Foles is at QB and not Carson Wentz.
