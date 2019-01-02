Shannon Sharpe lists reasons why Tom Brady was not a Top 5 QB this season
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on today's show. Hear Shannon react to Pro Football Focus ranking Brady as the 5th best QB this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618