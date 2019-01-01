Jason McIntyre: ‘Without question’ Baker Mayfield deserves the ROY award — not Saquon Barkley
Jason McIntyre joins Chris Broussard and Rob Parker on today's show to talk NFL. Hear why he thinks the NFL Rookie of the Year award is a lock for Baker Mayfield over Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson.
