Rob Parker believes the Cowboys are a ‘fraudulent’ team heading into the NFL playoffs
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Undisputed
-
Rob Parker talks Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear him list the many problems he sees for the Cowboys - including Dak Prescott - before the team faces Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Wildcard Playoff round.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618