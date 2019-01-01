Chris Broussard on why the Rockets aren’t the biggest threat to Warriors in the Western Conference
Chris Broussard talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he favors the Los Angeles Lakers over the Houston Rockets as the bigger threat to the Golden State Warriors.
