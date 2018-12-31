Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield has proven he deserved to be the No. 1 pick
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains how Baker Mayfield has shown he deserved to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft, after leading the Cleveland Browns to a 7-8-1 record.
