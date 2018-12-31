‘It was the best game of his career’: Shannon Sharpe on Dak Prescott’s performance vs the Giants
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear Shannon give Dak Prescott credit after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants will some star players sitting out in Week 17.
