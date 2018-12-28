Joel Klatt thinks Kyler Murray could play himself into the 1st round of the NFL Draft
Video Details
Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners are set for their College Football Playoff game vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hear why Joel Klatt thinks that if Murray has a great game, he could play himself into the 1st round of the NFL Draft.
