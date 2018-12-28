Dana White: Jon ‘Bones’ Jones could’ve been the LeBron of the UFC
Dana White joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Saturday's UFC 232. Hear him evaluate Jon Jones' talent - even comparing him to LeBron James - and talks his fight against Alexander Gustafsson.
