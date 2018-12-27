James Harrison says Mike Tomlin deserves blame for the Steelers’ disappointing season
James Harrison joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss he Pittsburgh Steelers on today's show. Hear why he gives blame to head coach Mike Tomlin for the team's failures this season.
