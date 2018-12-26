Michael Rapaport believes the Cowboys will be one-and-done in the playoffs
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Cowboys will lose in the playoffs if they face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
