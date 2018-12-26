Skip Bayless on Kyrie Irving: ‘He is the best clutch closer in all of basketball’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip believes Kyrie Irving reminded everyone that he is the best closer in the NBA after the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 121-114 in OT on Christmas Day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618