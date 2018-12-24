Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield needs to grow up
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of Baker Mayfield's on-field antics. Hear why Shannon thinks that Mayfield's most recent interaction with former HC Hue Jackson is another example of Mayfield's immaturity.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618