Skip Bayless ‘can’t condemn’ Mike Tomlin’s fake punt call against the Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been under fire for his fake punt decision against the New Orleans Saints. Hear why Skip Bayless says that he can't put blame on Tomlin for the call.
