Skip Bayless: We’re about to see ‘real, raw, all-out, Psycho-Tom’
Skip Bayless doesn't think that the loss of Josh Gordon will factor too much into Tom Brady and the New England Patriots down the stretch. In fact, Skip thinks that Brady will up his play and be even better to close out the 2018 season.
