Shannon Sharpe thinks Cam Jordan’s comments will light a fire under Big Ben and spark a high scoring game
Video Details
After New Orleans Saints DL Cam Jordan proclaimed Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger is not a top-5 QB of his era, Shannon Sharpe believes Ben will be extra motivated to torch the Saints' defense.
