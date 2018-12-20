Matt Barnes: ‘There’s nothing wrong with the Warriors’
Video Details
Matt Barnes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show to discuss the Golden State Warriors. Hear why Matt believes there's no major problems plaguing the Warriors, despite the criticism they're receiving.
