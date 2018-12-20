Matt Barnes argues the Rockets’ defense, not reliance on three-point shooting, is their biggest concern
Video Details
Matt Barnes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk NBA and break down the historic three-point shooting by the James Harden led Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618