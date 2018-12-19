Skip Bayless insists Russell Wilson deserved to be in the Pro Bowl over Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NFL. Hear Skip's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers being selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl over Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.
