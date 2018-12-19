Skip Bayless defends Dak Prescott after Jerry Jones expresses concern over Cowboys’ performance
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Indianapolis Colts
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Skip Bayless on the Cowboys
- Undisputed
-
Jerry Jones is worried about the Dallas Cowboys after a shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite not scoring, Skip Bayless defends Dak, Ezekiel Elliott and the offense while expressing concern for a typically dominant defense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618