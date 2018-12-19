Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is less deserving of a Pro Bowl selection than Aaron Rodgers this season
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to New England QB Tom Brady being selected for his 14th career NFL Pro Bowl. Shannon explains why he thinks Brady is less deserving than other QBs this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618