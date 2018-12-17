Shannon Sharpe says the Rams must shift the focus from Jared Goff to Todd Gurley
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe analyzes the Los Angeles Rams recent issues. He believes Sean McVay must move the offensive focus back to Todd Gurley and the running game after Jared Goff's recent struggles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618