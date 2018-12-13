Skip Bayless breaks down Kyrie Irving’s clutch late-game performance against the Wizards
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip likes the fact that Kyrie Irving is never afraid to drive to the basket in late-game moments.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618