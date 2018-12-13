Skip and Shannon make their predictions for Chargers vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe gives their predictions for the Week 15 AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618