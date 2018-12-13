Skip Bayless: Kyle Lowry is the heart and engine of the Raptors — not Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kyle Lowry
- NBA
- New England Patriots
- Pacific
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless discusses the Toronto Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors without Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Skip thinks Kyle Lowry is the engine that makes the Raptors go.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618