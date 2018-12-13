Shannon Sharpe defends Warren Moon over comments about Tom Brady deteriorating
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear Shannon defend Warren Moon saying Tom Brady is deteriorating and believes Brady doesn't deserve to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl this year.
