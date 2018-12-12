Skip Bayless reacts to reports Carson Wentz could be out for the season
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his take on reports that Philadelphia Eagles QB, Carson Wentz, won't play vs. the LA Rams and may be questionable for the rest of the season.
