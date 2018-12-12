Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant needs to stop with his jealousy of LeBron James
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Shannon thinks Kevin Durant's latest comments - about Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving - are showing his jealousy of LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618