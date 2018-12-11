Former Packers coach Winston Moss says his comments about Aaron Rodgers were taken out of context
Former Packers coach Winston Moss joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the show today to address his tweet about Aaron Rodgers, saying it was taken out of context.
