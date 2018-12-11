Skip Bayless on Kirk Cousins: ‘He’s an under-confident overachiever’
Video Details
Skip Bayless did not have confidence in QB Kirk Cousins when he was on the Washington Redskins and believes Cousin's performance shows the Minnesota Vikings made a mistake in signing him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618