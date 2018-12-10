Michael Irvin on the Cowboys: ‘It’s coming together at the right time’
Michael Irvin joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Cowboys are peaking at the right time and what it means moving forward.
