Shannon Sharpe: Tua Tagovailoa’s ‘degree of difficulty’ is why he deserves the Heisman Trophy
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe believes Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa should win the Heisman, despite Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray putting up superior statistics.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618