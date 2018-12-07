Shannon Sharpe thinks the Eagles’ playoff chances are over if they lose to the Cowboys
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he likes the Philadelphia Eagles to win on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because the Eagles know it's their last stand.
