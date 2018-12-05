Skip Bayless is ‘not sure’ Josh McDaniels’ future as a head coach will be with the Packers
Skip Bayless talks the Josh McDaniels rumors on today's show. Hear why Skip doesn't think that McDaniels will coach the Green Bay Packers, but possibly waiting for the New England Patriots.
