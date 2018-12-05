Shannon Sharpe questions why the Redskins would sign Reuben Foster and not work out Colin Kaepernick
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his opinion on the Washington Redskins claiming they considered Colin Kaepernick, but did not bring him in for a workout. This comes after signing Reuben Foster following his release from the 49ers for a domestic violence arrest.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618