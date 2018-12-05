Shannon Sharpe makes the case for why the Lakers should rely more on LeBron James
Video Details
Hear Shannon Sharpe discuss why LeBron James' workload must be more for the Los Angeles Lakers and explains why there will be times where LeBron will stunt the young players growth.
