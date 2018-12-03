Shannon Sharpe: The Steelers’ loss was ‘more about the Chargers’ than Pittsburgh’s collapse
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe thinks that the Los Angeles Chargers' win on Sunday night was more about how good of a team they are than it was about the Pittsburgh Steelers collapsing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618