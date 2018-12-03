Shannon Sharpe is ‘not surprised’ the Packers fired Mike McCarthy after loss to the Cardinals
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his take on the Green Bay Packers firing HC Mike McCarthy after the team's Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and their 4-7-1 start to the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618