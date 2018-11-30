Shannon Sharpe on NFL MVP: ‘Patrick Mahomeboy is back in the lead’
After Drew Brees' poor showing against the Dallas Cowboys, Shannon Sharpe is placing Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, first in the NFL MVP race.
